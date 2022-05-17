Kittcom received the following calls on May 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A window of an RV reportedly was broken on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
A man and woman in an alley off of Laura Lane reportedly took chairs off the reporting party’s porch and moved them three doors down.
A Chevy SUV reportedly t-boned the reporting party’s vehicle on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Graffiti was reported on a building on North Main Street.
An unknown subject reportedly stole a security camera from a location on South Railroad Avenue.
The reporting party has footage of four men going into a gender-neutral bathroom in a building on North Chestnut Street. The subjects broke into the feminine hygiene dispenser, pulled out products and threw them.
A cow reportedly was on the run on Smithson Road and state Route 97.
A man keeps knocking on the reporting party’s window on North Walnut Street and East Sixth Avenue and pointing a finger gun at the reporting party.
The reporting party advised her marriage certificate was stolen yesterday in Ellensburg. the reporting party would not provide dispatch with any further information, said it was personal.
The reporting party’s husband reportedly was locked in the shower at the upper loop restroom off Huntzinger Road.
A theft was reported on South Sampson Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on May 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Whitish-gray smoke was reported on state Route 970 and state Route 97 near Cle Elum.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):