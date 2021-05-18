Kittcom received the following calls on May 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Two large pitbulls reportedly were loose in the area of a canal on East Fifth Avenue and North Anderson Street.
n A subject reportedly walked into the reporting party’s apartment and let her dog our without permission on East Manitoba Avenue.
n Someone reportedly cut down a tree and it fell onto a power line at Kachess Dam.
n Multiple semi trucks reportedly were exiting Interstate 90 and using Nelson Siding Road creating a hazard.
n Checks reportedly were stolen out of mailboxes on South Thorp Highway.
n Graffiti was reported on the Interstate 90 overpass near Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
n Two Apple MacBook laptops reportedly were stolen sometime since February on North Chestnut Street.
n A female cow and calf, both appearing emaciated, were reported on Lyons Road and Caribou Road.
n A cat reportedly has been stuck in a tree for the past few days on West Ridgeview Lane.
n Threats regarding masks were made via the phone on North Pearl Street.
n A truck driver, who appeared to have been drinking, reportedly urinated in a vehicle that was not his on South Canyon Road.
n The wind reportedly blew over a tree in a yard on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.
n A white tricycle was reported stolen on East Sixth Avenue.
n The reporting party sent nude photos to a woman online who started sending them to people he knows because he refused to pay her money on North Airport Road.
n A brown cow was reported loose on the road on Robbins Road and Reecer Creek.
n Smoke reportedly was coming out of the cab of a truck parked on the side of the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 84.
n A fire was reported in a backyard on West Hailey Court.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.