Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on May 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Two large pitbulls reportedly were loose in the area of a canal on East Fifth Avenue and North Anderson Street.

n A subject reportedly walked into the reporting party’s apartment and let her dog our without permission on East Manitoba Avenue.

n Someone reportedly cut down a tree and it fell onto a power line at Kachess Dam.

n Multiple semi trucks reportedly were exiting Interstate 90 and using Nelson Siding Road creating a hazard.

n Checks reportedly were stolen out of mailboxes on South Thorp Highway.

n Graffiti was reported on the Interstate 90 overpass near Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.

n Two Apple MacBook laptops reportedly were stolen sometime since February on North Chestnut Street.

n A female cow and calf, both appearing emaciated, were reported on Lyons Road and Caribou Road.

n A cat reportedly has been stuck in a tree for the past few days on West Ridgeview Lane.

n Threats regarding masks were made via the phone on North Pearl Street.

n A truck driver, who appeared to have been drinking, reportedly urinated in a vehicle that was not his on South Canyon Road.

n The wind reportedly blew over a tree in a yard on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.

n A white tricycle was reported stolen on East Sixth Avenue.

n The reporting party sent nude photos to a woman online who started sending them to people he knows because he refused to pay her money on North Airport Road.

n A brown cow was reported loose on the road on Robbins Road and Reecer Creek.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on May 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Smoke reportedly was coming out of the cab of a truck parked on the side of the roadway on Interstate 90, milepost 84.

n A fire was reported in a backyard on West Hailey Court.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.