...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Blowing dust will be possible, especially near any bare or
recently plowed fields. Travelers should use caution and
prepare for possible visibility reductions. Tree limbs could be
blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Kittcom received the following calls on May 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A tree was reported over the roadway at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
n The reporting party stopped a woman attempting to steal alcohol at a store on West First Street in Cle Elum and kicked her out. The woman’s husband then became upset because she was unable to pay for the alcohol.
n A dog reportedly had been left inside a vehicle parked on North Main Street.
n A woman in a coral-covered shirt and jeans reportedly was panhandling elderly people in a parking lot on South Water Street for gas money to get to Yakima.
n A theft was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
n An assault was reported on North B Street.
n The reporting party advised their ex-wife broke into their residence on Salmon la Sac Road and stole checks and credit cards.
n A white box truck reportedly was rear-ended by a Chevy Impala on South Canyon Road.
n An assault was reported on East Elmview Road.
n A woman driving a silver Jeep Liberty was yelling at the reporting party and driving in circles around him while he was getting gas on West Third Avenue. The reporting party asked the woman if she needed help.
n A reporting party on North Lincoln Street said there was a straight line of lights in the sky heading east.
n A non-injury collision was reported on North Benton Street in Kittitas.
n The reporting party woke up to subjects lighting and throwing firecrackers into the yard on North Ridgeview Lane.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on May 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A small fire on the front porch of a trailer was reported on Gobblers Knob Road and Westside Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 31-year-old Lafayette, Indiana man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment. No bail.
n A 45-year-old Auburn man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.