Police

Kittcom received the following calls on May 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A neighbor in a field behind the reporting party’s residence reportedly was recording inside the reporting party’s residence on Manastash Road. This has been an ongoing problem.

n A garbage truck with an unsecured load reportedly left garbage in the roadway on state Route 903.

n A German shorthair dog reportedly was found at-large in a parking lot on Thorp Prairie Road.

n A cow was reported in the roadway on Robbins Road.

n Two men reportedly were walking westbound on Madison Street in South Cle Elum. One man appeared to be holding a rifle and the other was dressed in animal skins.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Vantage Highway and North Pfenning Road.

n A hit and run was reported at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.

n A man reportedly was yelling at a woman for driving poorly on North Peoh Avenue in Cle Elum. The woman spit phlegm on the vehicle.

n A long-haired, black wiener dog reportedly was loose on West Utah Avenue in Roslyn.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Wenas Street.

Graffiti on a Black Hall sign reportedly says, “Racist AF.”

n A dog reportedly was attacked by another dog on Hayward Road and Bettas Road.

n The reporting party observed a large black bear in his garbage can on Bear Cub Lane never Cle Elum. Reporting party set off a firework and the bear took off.

Fire

n A smoke investigation was reported in an alleyway off West Second Avenue.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 27-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/no contact/protection order violation/domestic violence. Bail $25,000.

n A 37-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault and failure to appear/no contact/protection order violation. Bail $200,000.

