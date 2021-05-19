Kittcom received the following calls on May 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A neighbor in a field behind the reporting party’s residence reportedly was recording inside the reporting party’s residence on Manastash Road. This has been an ongoing problem.
n A garbage truck with an unsecured load reportedly left garbage in the roadway on state Route 903.
n A German shorthair dog reportedly was found at-large in a parking lot on Thorp Prairie Road.
n A cow was reported in the roadway on Robbins Road.
n Two men reportedly were walking westbound on Madison Street in South Cle Elum. One man appeared to be holding a rifle and the other was dressed in animal skins.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Vantage Highway and North Pfenning Road.
n A hit and run was reported at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
n A man reportedly was yelling at a woman for driving poorly on North Peoh Avenue in Cle Elum. The woman spit phlegm on the vehicle.
n A long-haired, black wiener dog reportedly was loose on West Utah Avenue in Roslyn.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Wenas Street.
Graffiti on a Black Hall sign reportedly says, “Racist AF.”
n A dog reportedly was attacked by another dog on Hayward Road and Bettas Road.
n The reporting party observed a large black bear in his garbage can on Bear Cub Lane never Cle Elum. Reporting party set off a firework and the bear took off.
n A smoke investigation was reported in an alleyway off West Second Avenue.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 27-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/no contact/protection order violation/domestic violence. Bail $25,000.
n A 37-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault and failure to appear/no contact/protection order violation. Bail $200,000.