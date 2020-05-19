Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police | Kittcom received the following calls on May 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • There were 27 reports of unemployment security fraud in Kittitas County.
  • A horse was reported on Look Road and Sanders Road.
  • Containers next to a building on 18th Avenue reportedly were vandalized.
  • A non-injury collision involving a Ford F250 and a Ford Ranger was reported on North Pearl Street.
  • Water was reported over the John Wayne Trail near Kittitas.
  • A vehicle with after-market mufflers reportedly wakes up residents at about 4 a.m. every day on North Glen Drive.
  • A person reportedly was bit by a dog on Troon Court in Cle Elum.
  • Two debit cards were reported stolen on East Mountain View Avenue.
  • Graffiti was reported on West Railroad Avenue and South Pierce Street.
  • Dogs reportedly were unrestrained in the bed of a vehicle on West University Way.
  • A male subject riding a small bike carrying shopping bags reportedly was looking into windows on North Alder Street.
  • An air compressor and hand tools were reported stolen on Lincoln Avenue in South Cle Elum.
  • A man in a black hat, black T-shirt with shoulder-length hair driving a black Trans-Am reportedly keeps speeding up and down West Ninth Avenue and North Okanogan Street.
  • A person reportedly was approached by a subject who wanted to talk about cars on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
  • “VJ” reportedly was spray painted on an ecology block in a parking lot on North Poplar Street.
  • An assault was reported on East Helena Avenue.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on May 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • No fire calls were reported in this time period.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • No arrests were reported during this time period.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.