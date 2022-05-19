Police
Kittcom received the following calls on May 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A woman reportedly approached the reporting party’s van and said subjects were following her with microphones on South Main Street. She stood in front of the van and would not let him drive away.
Two Goldendoodles, one black, one brown, reportedly were in the roadway on East Countryside Lane and North Airport Road.
There was a report that $5,000 worth of tools were stolen from the bed of the reporting party’s vehicle on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
Damage was reported in the men’s bathroom in a residence hall on East 11th Avenue.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on East Fourth Avenue.
Several beehives were reported on property near the roadway on Cove Road and Hanson Road. The reporting party was concerned for passersby and thought the hives needed to be relocated. He advised bees flew into his vehicle as he drove by.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2009 Toyota Prius on East Capitol Avenue.
A tree was reported across the roadway on Mohar Road and Westside Road.
A phone reportedly was stolen at the skate park on North Pearl Street.
A dead skunk was reported on the side of the roadway on West Second Street and Alpha Way in Cle Elum.
A theft was reported on Badger Pocket Road.
A subject was threatening to disclose photos of the reporting party on public boards without consent and was attempting to get the reporting party to pay over $800 on East 11th Avenue.
A subject left a store without paying on South Main Street in Kittitas.
Three juveniles reportedly were riding scooters and skateboards on the Gold Buckle Club roof and the roof of the building next door at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena.
A motor vehicle collision was reported on Reecer Creek Road.
A cow was reported in the roadway on Lyons Road and Caribou Road.
A white and black pig reportedly was at large on North Yew Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on May 18-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 18-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 41-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance. Bail $5000.
A 37-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and hit and run unattended. Bail $50,000.