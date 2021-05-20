Kittcom received the following calls on May 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Someone reportedly slashed the tires of the reporting party’s vehicle on South Pearl Street.
n A hit and run was reported on South Pine Street.
n Cats reportedly have taken up residence in a vacant house on North Thorp Highway. The Realtor for the property said the front door was open and the residence had not been tended to for some time.
n A non-injury collision involving a Ford Fusion and a Nissan Sentra was reported in a parking lot on the Central Washington University campus.
n A vehicle reportedly was high centered in the snow on Forest Service Road 4832-136. The reporting party has water, but no food and does not have money for a tow.
n A burglary was reported on North Lewis Street in Kittitas.
n An unknown subject reportedly is stealing car parts off a neighbor’s car on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
n There was a report of an ongoing problem of stray cats coming onto a property on North Columbia Avenue in Cle Elum.
n The reporting party was locked out of his running vehicle on Vantage Highway.
n A cow reportedly had been mutilated on Secret Canyon Road.
n A hit and run was reported on Bullfrog Road.
n A woman driver, possibly intoxicated, was driving the wrong way on Brick Road near Game Farm Road.
n A large black and white dog reportedly was running loose in the neighborhood on North Brook Court.
n The reporting party is on the second floor of a building on East Fourth Avenue and a subject is on the east side of the building sitting in the dark. The reporting party believes he can see the silhouette of a person.
n A man reportedly has been sleeping inside a business on West Washington Avenue.
n The reporting party turned the furnace on, saw it smoking and a fire inside the furnace. It was extinguished with a fire extinguisher.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 59-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $500.
n A 20-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for being a fugitive from justice. No bail.
n A 29-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.