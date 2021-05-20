Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on May 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Someone reportedly slashed the tires of the reporting party’s vehicle on South Pearl Street.

n A hit and run was reported on South Pine Street.

n Cats reportedly have taken up residence in a vacant house on North Thorp Highway. The Realtor for the property said the front door was open and the residence had not been tended to for some time.

n A non-injury collision involving a Ford Fusion and a Nissan Sentra was reported in a parking lot on the Central Washington University campus.

n A vehicle reportedly was high centered in the snow on Forest Service Road 4832-136. The reporting party has water, but no food and does not have money for a tow.

n A burglary was reported on North Lewis Street in Kittitas.

n An unknown subject reportedly is stealing car parts off a neighbor’s car on East Third Street in Cle Elum.

n There was a report of an ongoing problem of stray cats coming onto a property on North Columbia Avenue in Cle Elum.

n The reporting party was locked out of his running vehicle on Vantage Highway.

n A cow reportedly had been mutilated on Secret Canyon Road.

n A hit and run was reported on Bullfrog Road.

n A woman driver, possibly intoxicated, was driving the wrong way on Brick Road near Game Farm Road.

n A large black and white dog reportedly was running loose in the neighborhood on North Brook Court.

n The reporting party is on the second floor of a building on East Fourth Avenue and a subject is on the east side of the building sitting in the dark. The reporting party believes he can see the silhouette of a person.

n A man reportedly has been sleeping inside a business on West Washington Avenue.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on May 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n The reporting party turned the furnace on, saw it smoking and a fire inside the furnace. It was extinguished with a fire extinguisher.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 23-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

n A 59-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $500.

n A 20-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for being a fugitive from justice. No bail.

n A 29-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.