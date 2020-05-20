Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on May 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n An extremely angry raccoon was reportedly on the north side of a store on South Water Street tearing up garbage bags and mauling white plastic bins. The raccoon had not attacked a human at that time.

n A vehicle title was reported stolen on West 11th Avenue.

n A stop sign reportedly was tagged on Pierce Street and West First Avenue in Kittitas.

n A brown and white cow reportedly was in the roadway on Vantage Highway and North Ferguson Road.

n A Chevy Silverado reportedly was hit while parked on Tree Farm Road in Easton.

n A man who reportedly had been drinking fell into a display in a store on West First Street in Cle Elum and broke it.

n Three bicycles were reported stolen from underneath a stairwell on North Walnut Street.

n A theft was reported on North Walnut Street.

n A counterfeit $20 bill reportedly was received at a business on South Water Street.

n A German shepherd reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on Clerf Road.

n Cows were reported at large on Tipton Road.

n Kids reportedly had moved a picnic table to the basketball court to use as a jump/ramp and a corner of it had broken off on West Second Street in Cle Elum.

n A man reported two dogs harassed him while he was riding his bicycle on Coal Mines Trail.

n Items were reported stolen off property on Fairview Road.

n Mail, including a tax return check, was reported stolen on North Teanaway Avenue in Cle Elum.

n Stoplights on First Street in Cle Elum reportedly were not working.

n Subjects reportedly could be heard whistling and hollering in a parking lot on North Poplar Street. The reporting party believed it to be gang activity.

n A tree reportedly fell on lines on Robinson Canyon Road.

n A black bear reportedly was tearing through garbage in a backyard on Tamarack Drive in Ronald.

n There were 21 reports of unemployment fraud in Kittitas County.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on May 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n The smell of electrical burning was reported in a structure on West Utah Avenue in Roslyn.

n A pickup towing a horse trailer reportedly was fully engulfed in flames on Interstate 90, mile post 79.

n A bonfire was reported on Hungry Junction Road and state Route 97.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 30-year-old Puyallup man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession of a stolen vehicle and forgery. No bail.

n A 56-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

n A 30-year-old Easton woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

n A 22-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $1,000.

