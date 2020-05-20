Kittcom received the following calls on May 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n An extremely angry raccoon was reportedly on the north side of a store on South Water Street tearing up garbage bags and mauling white plastic bins. The raccoon had not attacked a human at that time.
n A vehicle title was reported stolen on West 11th Avenue.
n A stop sign reportedly was tagged on Pierce Street and West First Avenue in Kittitas.
n A brown and white cow reportedly was in the roadway on Vantage Highway and North Ferguson Road.
n A Chevy Silverado reportedly was hit while parked on Tree Farm Road in Easton.
n A man who reportedly had been drinking fell into a display in a store on West First Street in Cle Elum and broke it.
n Three bicycles were reported stolen from underneath a stairwell on North Walnut Street.
n A theft was reported on North Walnut Street.
n A counterfeit $20 bill reportedly was received at a business on South Water Street.
n A German shepherd reportedly was running in and out of the roadway on Clerf Road.
n Cows were reported at large on Tipton Road.
n Kids reportedly had moved a picnic table to the basketball court to use as a jump/ramp and a corner of it had broken off on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
n A man reported two dogs harassed him while he was riding his bicycle on Coal Mines Trail.
n Items were reported stolen off property on Fairview Road.
n Mail, including a tax return check, was reported stolen on North Teanaway Avenue in Cle Elum.
n Stoplights on First Street in Cle Elum reportedly were not working.
n Subjects reportedly could be heard whistling and hollering in a parking lot on North Poplar Street. The reporting party believed it to be gang activity.
n A tree reportedly fell on lines on Robinson Canyon Road.
n A black bear reportedly was tearing through garbage in a backyard on Tamarack Drive in Ronald.
n There were 21 reports of unemployment fraud in Kittitas County.
n The smell of electrical burning was reported in a structure on West Utah Avenue in Roslyn.
n A pickup towing a horse trailer reportedly was fully engulfed in flames on Interstate 90, mile post 79.
n A bonfire was reported on Hungry Junction Road and state Route 97.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 30-year-old Puyallup man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession of a stolen vehicle and forgery. No bail.
n A 56-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for second-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 30-year-old Easton woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 22-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for third-degree theft and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $1,000.