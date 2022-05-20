Police
Kittcom received the following calls on May 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A deer reportedly was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tjossem Road.
Jewelry was reported stolen on East Mountain View Avenue.
A man reportedly stole cigarettes and alcohol from a store on East Mountain View Avenue.
A fence reportedly was spray painted on East Helena Avenue.
The reporting party advised that someone broke into her apartment on South Chestnut Street while she was in jail.
The rear driver’s window of a 2014 GMC Acadia reportedly was broken on North Montgomery Avenue in Cle Elum. Nothing was taken.
A dog reportedly was in a Jeep Grand Cherokee with all its windows rolled up in a parking lot on North Ruby Street.
A back license plate was reported stolen on South Main Street.
A tree reportedly was down between Bouillon and Black Hall on the Central Washington University campus.
A stop sign that was in a garbage can full of sand bags at North Water Street and West Helena Avenue reportedly blew over.
A non-injury collision involving a silver Prius and a Ford F350 was reported on West First Street in Clc Elum.
Cattle were reported on the roadway on Vantage Highway.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East 15th Avenue and North Brook Court.
A non-injury collision was reported on Huntzinger Road.
The reporting party could hear a man yelling for help on Coal Mine Trail. The reporting party could only hear one voice, but it kept saying to help him and don’t do that and cursing.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on May 19-20 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A shop was reported on fire on Kachess River Road in Easton.
A structure fire was reported on North Airport Road.
Subjects reportedly were building a bonfire on the beach at Speelyi Beach.
There was a report of visible smoke and the smell of electrical burning in a room on Suncadia Trail.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 19-20 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 42-year-old Redmond, Oregon man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for being a fugitive from justice, first-degree sexual abuse and fourth-degree assault. No bail.
A 23-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/driver under the age of 21 consuming alcohol and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.
A 40-year-old Richland man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree theft, theft of a motor vehicle and forgery. Bail $100,000.
A 54-year-old Milton-Freewater, Oregon man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/harassment/domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment, violation of a domestic violence protection order and failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $21,000.
A 58-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for two counts of failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $3,400.
A 61-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for four counts of failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to appear/second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespass. Bail $31,000.
A 29-year-old Easton man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
A 35-year-old Sonoma, California man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of a protection order/domestic violence. No bail.