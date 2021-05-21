Kittcom received the following calls on May 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Lawn equipment reportedly was stolen from a shed on Douglas Munro Boulevard in Cle Elum.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West Third Avenue and North Water Street.
A vehicle was reported stolen on North Thorp Highway.
A vehicle was struck while in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A Ford F150 reportedly was stuck in the snow on Forest Service Road 5480. The vehicle had been there for two days. The subjects had food and water.
A collision was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
A Subaru reportedly was stuck in the snow on Forest Service Road 4948. The reporting party had food and water.
A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.
A belligerent 5’-11”, 300-pound man reportedly was in the library filming in the children’s area and refusing to leave on North Ruby Street.
Three horses reportedly were loose on Nelson Siding Road.
A 1980s-style silver BMX bike with a plastic seat was reported stolen on North Nanum Street.
A man described as a “tweaker” reportedly came into the showroom of a business on East First Street in Cle Elum, took the keys to one of the motorcycles in the showroom, locked the steering and took the keys.
A black Angus bull reportedly was on the railroad tracks near state Route 10 and state Route 970.
A Volkswagen Jetta reportedly was struck by a semi on Gladmar Road.
A Kittitas woman called Kittcom to ask if law enforcement has seen her grey cat with a white underbelly. It’s been missing for four weeks.
The reporting party could hear dogs growling and barking in the downstairs apartment on North Brook Court. The reporting party believed the dogs were fighting.
A woman reported that he door to her vehicle was open and she had not driven it on West 11th Avenue. She was not requesting contact, she just wanted officers to know.
Two unattended burn piles were reported on Lester Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 20-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 24-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $15,000.
A 33-year-old Auburn man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for attempt to elude (no bail), third-degree driving with a suspended license (no bail) and failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence (bail $10,000).