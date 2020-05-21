Support Local Journalism


Police | Kittcom received the following calls on May 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • Shopping carts and a dumpster reportedly were spray painted on South Chestnut Street.
  • A tree reportedly fell on a telephone pole and the transformer was hanging on Yakima River Drive.
  • A tree reportedly fell and split in half partially in the roadway and partially in someone’s yard on North Wildcat Way between Ninth Avenue and C Street.
  • Someone reportedly put a cat in a bag and placed it over the reporting party’s fence on South Chestnut Street. Unknown who did it.
  • A tree branch reportedly fell on a power line on state Route 970, mile post 2.
  • A husky mix dog reportedly was at large on West First Street in Cle Elum.
  • Plexiglass reportedly was hanging from a traffic light on West Third Avenue and North Main Street.
  • A man reportedly was in the middle of a hay field refusing to leave on Bull Road.
  • A large tree reportedly fell, took down a fence and was blocking North Second Street in Thorp.
  • A stop sign reportedly was down on the south side of Vantage Highway and No. 6 Road.
  • A tree reportedly was down across a power line on state Route 10.
  • The wind reportedly was kicking up dirt and creating poor visibility on South Ferguson Road.
  • A power line reportedly was down on the roadway and a driveway on East First Avenue.
  • A power line was down across a driveway on Kittitas Highway.
  • A tree reportedly fell on electrical lines on West Helena Avenue.
  • A dog reportedly was running loose on East Cherry Lane.
  • A tree reportedly fell across three-fourths of the roadway and a power line on Weaver Road and South Thorp Highway.
  • A line reportedly was down on Clerf Road and Parke Creek Road.
  • Power lines reportedly were sparking behind an apartment building on West Rainier Avenue.
  • A man on a bicycle reportedly was rearranged by a Chevy Silverado on West University Way.
  • There were 28 reports of unemployment fraud in Kittitas County.

Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on May 20-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

  • There was a report that a tree was on fire after falling and striking power on Look Road.
  • A tree fire caused by an electrical line reportedly was smoldering on Golf Course Road.

Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 20-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

  • There were no reported arrests during this time period.

