Kittcom received the following calls on May 21-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A Chevy pickup reportedly struck and injured a deer on Bullfrog Road.
Paint of shoe polish reportedly was thrown on a vehicle on South Chestnut Street.
A red Ford pickup reportedly backed out of a driveway and into a ditch on East Helena Avenue.
A fender bender involving a Toyota and a Passat was reported on West 14th Avenue and North Main Street.
A 5’-8’ man with a medium building wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans reportedly was hunched down by the back door of a residence on East Radio Roald. When the reporting party walked out, the man ran away.
The wind reportedly blew down a stop sign on West 16th Avenue.
A non-injury collision involving a Nissan and a Dodge Dayton was reported on North Main Street.
A non-injury collision involving a SUV and a Ford truck with a small trailer was reported on Wilson Creek Road.
A cow reportedly was stuck half way over a fence on Reecer Creek Road and Hungry Junction.
A garden, front yard and fence reportedly were damaged on South Chestnut Street.
An unknown number of subject reportedly have been camping since last Sunday on Lin Cole Trail near Cle Elum.
There were 21 reports of unemployment security fraud in Kittitas County.
A brush fire reportedly was started by a power line that was knocked down by a tree on Hermitage Road and Golf Course Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 21-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 39-year-old Kent man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for residential burglary, possession/delivery violation uniform controlled substances act, possession drug paraphernalia, third-degree theft, making/having burglary tools, making/having vehicle prowl theft tools, and second-degree burglary. No bail.
A 42-year-old Kent man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for residential burglary, third-degree theft, possession/delivery violation uniform controlled substances act and possession drug paraphernalia. No bail.
A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and second-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $2,000.