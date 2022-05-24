Kittcom received the following calls on May 23-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A neighbor reportedly let their pigs loose causing property damage on Robbins Road.
The reporting party left a load of laundry unattended and it was stolen on North Alder Street.
A dog that looks malnourished reportedly had been running in the roadway on Roan Drive.
A non-injury collision was reported on West 15th Avenue and North Cora Street.
The “Recall Inslee” sign near the entrance to Ronald reportedly was spray painted.
There was a report of someone shooting on the west side of Joe Watt Canyon.
The reporting party heard a loud explosion around sunset last night on North Delphine Street. It scared his cat and his cat was injured. The reporting party wanted to know if the explosion was due to law enforcement training in the area.
The reporting party was bitten by a dog running loose on North Rainier Street.
A blue Dodge pickup reportedly was off the roadway on West Dry Creek Road and state Route 97. It was unknown if there were injuries.
A man reportedly was screaming at the reporting party and his 3-year-old child on East Third Avenue and North Pearl Street.
The first-floor main stairwell of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard reportedly was missing an exit sign.
Paint sprayers were reported missing from a job site on North B Street.
The reporting party’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle in a parking lot on South Water Street weeks ago. The collision was not reported and the reporting party has not been able to get ahold of the other party since then.
The reporting party could hear gunshots through the trees at Mattoon Lake. It sounded like shots were being fired into the lake.
A hit and run was reported on North Dolarway Road.
A man in an older silver Mitsubishi Eclipse reportedly stole the emblems off a newer silver Mitsubishi Eclipse in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Fire
A vehicle fire was reported on South Canyon Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 23-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 38-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $100.