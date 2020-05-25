Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on May 23-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n There were 15 reports of unemployment fraud in Kittitas County.

n Water reportedly was coming up from the sidewalk from a broken water pipe on North Brook Court.

n Red graffiti was reported on a bridge on Huntzinger Road.

n A semi reportedly slid off the roadway on South Thorp Highway and Carraher Road.

n A hit and run was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.

n A roommate reportedly threatened to kill the reporting party and her cat on East Fifth Avenue.

n Two college-aged males reportedly walked by a residence on North Delphine Street. One tried to take the reporting party’s skateboard, but left it after the other one convinced him to leave it.

n A fence reportedly was hit on Stardust Drive.

n A large blond cat was reported on West Pennsylvania Avenue. The reporting party thought it might have been too large for a feral/domestic cat and that it may have been a cougar.

n A non-injury collision was reported on North Ruby Street.

n A tree branch reportedly was hanging over a sidewalk on West Sixth Avenue.

n Subjects reportedly were camping out in Liberty using recreational vehicles and shooting without regard for safety.

n A woman on Penny Lane called Kittcom saying she had seen a release stating that everyone would be required to wear a face mask starting on Saturday and that she would not be wearing one.

n There was a report of a border collie on a flatbed with no sides on it on West University Way and North Water Street.

n A woman reported there were two mice in her trailer and that she was afraid they would hurt her on Reecer Creek Road.

n A truck reportedly hit a power pole on Hanson Road.

n A winch reportedly was stolen on Silver Trail Road.

n A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A friendly bigger dog reportedly was at large Cleveland Avenue and South Cle Elum Way.

n There was a report of hundreds of people camping along Salmon la Sac Road.

n A hit and run was reported on South Water Street.

n Many stores reportedly were not complying with face mask-covering mandate in Cle Elum.

n A reporting party requested law enforcement “chase away” campers in Coleman Canyon.

n An employee at a West Davis Street business in Cle Elum reportedly threw a drink carrier in the reporting party’s vehicle because the reporting party refused to take the drink carrier.

n Fireworks reportedly were being set off on Clearwater Loop and Maywood Lane in Ronald.

n Someone reportedly tried to break into a residence on Railroad Street.

n A man in a Chevy Equinox with California plates reportedly was babbling to himself on Thrall Road.

n Someone reportedly attempted to kick in a garage door on South Pearl Street.

n A purse was reported stolen on South Canyon Road.

n There was a report of drones flying in a neighborhood on North Bluegrass Lane.

n Flooding was reported over the roadway on North Brick Road.

n A Ruger rifle with a scope reportedly was found wrapped in a pair of pants on Nelson Siding Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on May 23-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Blueish smoke was reported off on Interstate 90 westbound.

n There reportedly was as subject with a large burn pile, including lumber on Middle Fork Teanaway Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 23-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 28-year-old San Ygnacio, Texas man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,000.

n A 53-year-old Spokane man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,000.

n A 34-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,000.

n A 21-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for cyberstalking/domestic violence and harassment/domestic violence. Bail $2,000.

n A 23-year-old Quincy man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment/domestic violence. Bail $1,000.

n A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Released on personal recognizance.

