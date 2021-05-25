Kittcom received the following calls on May 24-25 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A bundle of wires between poles reportedly was hanging close to the ground on South Pfenning Road and East Capitol.
n The doors of a Cadillac parked on South Canyon Road reportedly were open and windows broken.
n A woman in a Toyota reportedly was being chased by a man in a Jeep Cherokee. The woman was screaming that the man had a gun. The vehicles were driving in circles in a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue.
n There was a report of two ponies and a donkey without access to water on state Route 10 and state Route 97.
n A theft was reported on South Chestnut Street.
n A kid reportedly was on a bike in the middle of the roadway yelling at the bus on East 18th Avenue and North Alder Street.
n A jewelry box reportedly was stolen during an open house on South Second Street in Roslyn.
n While the reporting party was shopping on South Water Street someone reportedly broke into his Dodge Ram and stole his pistol and jacket. The reporting party believed the vehicle was locked.
n Gang tags were reported on the wall of a bedroom on Brick Mill Road.
n A semi reportedly struck a transit van in the a parking lot on state Route 97. There were no injuries.
n The reporting party could smell someone smoking marijuana driving a vehicle past a business northbound on South Main Street.
n Dogs reportedly were locked inside a Nissan and barking on East Helena Street. It was unknown how long the dogs had been in the vehicle.
n A woman reportedly rolled her PT Cruiser into a ditch off of North Bohannon Road and Upper Badger Pocket Road. There were no injuries.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 24-25 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 26-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree taking vehicle/domestic violence, harassment/domestic violence and two counts display/conceal dangerous weapon. No bail.