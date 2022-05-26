Police
Kittcom received the following calls on May 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A dead dog was reported on the side of the roadway on Reecer Creek Road.
A trailer reportedly was broken into on Creekside Road near Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision was reported on Sorenson Road.
A U-Haul auto transport trailer was reported stolen on East First Street in Cle Elum.
Someone reportedly broke into a Ford F250 by punching out the lock on Floral Avenue in Cle Elum. The column was damaged but nothing was taken.
A cat and a kitten reportedly were being aggressive and would not let the reporting party into her shed on West Sixth Avenue.
An assault was reported on East Sixth Avenue.
A German shepherd reportedly was running around a yard on North Green Parks Drive.
Two men in their 20s reportedly were sitting in a burgundy Nissan Frontier at Paul Rogers Park. One man held a toy gun out the window and make gun noises.
A vehicle reportedly struck a vehicle that was parked on North Main Street and West Sixth Avenue.
A non-injury collision was reported on North Pearl Street.
A hit and run was reported on East University Way and North Walnut Street.
The reporting party was in her vehicle when another vehicle backed into it and then left the scene on East Third Avenue.
A man reportedly stole gas from a vehicle on South Pearl Street.
The reporting believes he has been the victim of several burglaries while he has been gone from his residence on East Sixth Avenue.
A theft was reported in progress on West Washington Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on May 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Smoke reportedly was coming from a vehicle, possibly from a birds nest in the engine, on South Thorp Highway.
White smoke reportedly was coming from a garage or shop area on Riverbottom Road,
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 25-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 22-year-old Covington man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree theft and obstructing a public servant. Bail $2,000.
A 29-year-old Stanwood man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for third-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license, warrant/attempt to elude, warrant/hit and run unattended, warrant/second-degree burglary, warrant/second-degree taking a vehicle and failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail 5,000.
A 42-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police offices for second-degree theft, third-degree theft, second-degree identity theft and second-degree possession of stolen property. Bail $10,000.