Kittcom received the following calls on May 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A man in his 30s wearing a brown hoodie and gray shorts with flip-flops reportedly stole a soda and a deli chicken from a store on North Ruby Street.
n The reporting party said he owns property on West Dakota Street in Roslyn, saw two officers on his security camera and wanted to know why.
n A Patriot Front sticker was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard. The reporting party was unable to remove it entirely but was able to disfigure it and make it illegible.
n A juvenile drives by in a Ford F250 on West Nevada Avenue in Roslyn, setting off a train horn. The vehicle has flags in the back, one that says “(Obscenity) Biden”.
n The gate of the tennis courts on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard reportedly have been tampered with.
n A pickup reportedly was driving around Roslyn, revving its engine.
n A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on North Dolarway Road.
n Sub-woofers and camping gear reportedly were stolen from a Jeep Cherokee parked on East 18th Avenue.
n Two large dogs reportedly were loose on Naneum Road.
n Change and a battery reportedly were stolen from a Ford Fusion parked on East 18th Avenue.
n A Toyota Sequoia reportedly was broken into and a flight bag stolen on North Airport Road.
n Mail theft was reported on Umptanum Road.
n Offensive graffiti was reported on North Brook Lane and East 15th Avenue.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on North Airport Road.
n There was a report of an injured dog in an alley off state Route 903 and Blue Agate Lane.
n Three cows reportedly were walking on Canyon Road and Woodhouse Loop.
n A non-injury collision involving a Honda Civic and a Jeep Cherokee was reported on Vantage Highway.
n A hit and run was reported on North Spokane Street.
n A non-injury collision was reported on Gladmar Road.
n A hit and run was reported on East 18th Avenue.
n The reporting party found a package with “x” marks all over it against a tree on the John Wayne Trail.
n Graffiti was reported on the side of a building on East University Way.
n Trees reportedly were on fire on Whispering Pines Drive.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 25-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 32-year-old Maple Valley woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/possession of a stolen vehicle. No bail.
n A 35-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to appear/second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Bail $10,000.
n A 60-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/first-degree criminal trespass, failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear/third-degree malicious mischief and failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $5,100.