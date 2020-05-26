Kittcom received the following calls on May 25-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A trailer was reported damaged on South Canyon Road.
n A hit and run was reported on South Water Street.
n A store reportedly was broken into on state Route 97.
n A woman wearing all black reportedly was taking pictures of Central Washington University’s Old Heat building, mostly interiors through the windows.
n Small, blue graffiti was reported on the “pets must be leashed sign” near Tomlinson Field on the CWU campus.
n A paddle boat reportedly was stuck in the Yakima River in the Yakima River Canyon.
n A lawnmower reportedly was stolen from a shed on Denmark Road.
n A man sitting on a bench drinking beer on the north side of a building on South Water Street reportedly urinated on the building.
n Two women wearing masks reportedly were handing out flyers on Hidden Valley Road.
n A woman reported she was contacted by a man who said he was setting up traps to catch his missing cat on 10th Avenue.
n A man’s 6-year-old son reportedly was bitten by a rattlesnake on Auvil Road.
n Two kittens reportedly were found in an animal carrier near a bathroom on Umptanum Road.
n A subject in a golf cart reportedly tried to run over the reporting party’s daughter on state Route 903.
n The reporting party on North Lincoln Street received a call from a man who said he be there in 10 minutes and asked her if she had the drugs. She told him he had the wrong number and he said for her not to mess with him.
n A theft was reported on Vantage Highway.
n There were no readable reports of fire calls during this time period, but fire crews did respond to an outdoor fire on Reecer Creek Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 25-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault /domestic violence. No bail.