Police
Kittcom received the following calls on May 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Flooding was reported on North Dennis Street and West First Avenue. It was unknown where it came from.
A guitar and amplifier were reported stolen from a motor home on Madison Street in Cle Elum.
A motor vehicle collision was reported on state Route 821, milepost 6.
A man was walking without shoes and carrying a brown paper bag on Look Road and East Sanders Road.
A smoke detector reportedly had been kicked off a wall and thrown down the hallway in a building on East 11th Avenue.
A dog reportedly had been struck by a vehicle on Westside Road, milepost .5.
A theft was reported on South Pearl Street.
The reporting party requested that someone come and catch the cat that had been hanging around the neighborhood on East Spokane Avenue.
A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, exit 109.
A shed reportedly was broken into and items were stolen on Grant Avenue in South Cle Elum.
The reporting party’s cat and cat carrier were reported stolen on South Canyon Road.
A loud explosion was reported on Upper Peoh Point Road.
A hit and run was reported on East Helena Avenue.
A chainsaw reportedly was stolen out of the back of a truck while it was parked on South Main Street.
A 6’-2” man in his 30s reportedly was walking in the middle of the roadway on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
A hit and run was reported on East 11th Avenue.
An assault was reported on North Chestnut Street.
Two broken exit signs were reported on the second floor and a broken hand sanitizer was reported on the first floor of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
Fire
A large fire was reported across from the employee parking lot on West Washington Avenue.
Smoke was reported near the Washington State Horse Park.
A brush fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 122. There were visible flames and smoke.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 43-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree reckless burning. No bail.
An 18-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree trafficking of stolen property and criminal conspiracy/B felony. No bail.
A 37-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for four counts failure to comply/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $15,000.
A 39-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for warrant/violation of community custody. No bail.
A 48-year-old Easton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for warrant/violation of community custody. No bail.