Kittcom received the following calls on May 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Graffiti was reported on a building on West Fifth Avenue.
The windows of a vehicle reportedly were broken on North Kittitas Street.
Graffiti was reported on a trail near East 18th Avenue.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West Fifth Avenue and North Wenas Street.
A manhole cover lid reportedly was open on West Umptanum Road and South Industrial Way.
Graffiti was reported on windows of a building on North Main Street.
Graffiti was reported on storage containers on East 18th Avenue.
A cow was reported in the roadway on West Bender Road.
A bicycle was reported stolen on North Wildcat Way.
A man, who was playing basketball, was yelling at someone in a vehicle in Rotary Park.
A man reportedly walked up to the reporting party’s vehicle and threw marijuana into her vehicle on East 18th Avenue and North Wildcat Way.
A neighbor reportedly drove by and showed the reporting party his middle finger, then walked back and started yelling at the reporting party on North B Street.
The reporting party said their garage door is not closing probably and appears the outside was struck by something, possibly a vehicle, on East Helena Avenue.
A subject ran across the lawn in front of the Science Hall on the Central Washington University campus, took off and dropped a jacket.
An unattended campfire was reported on West Sparks Road and Kachess Dam.
A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 66.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.