Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on May 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

Graffiti was reported on a building on West Fifth Avenue.

The windows of a vehicle reportedly were broken on North Kittitas Street.

Graffiti was reported on a trail near East 18th Avenue.

A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on West Fifth Avenue and North Wenas Street.

A manhole cover lid reportedly was open on West Umptanum Road and South Industrial Way.

Graffiti was reported on windows of a building on North Main Street.

Graffiti was reported on storage containers on East 18th Avenue.

A cow was reported in the roadway on West Bender Road.

A bicycle was reported stolen on North Wildcat Way.

A man, who was playing basketball, was yelling at someone in a vehicle in Rotary Park.

A man reportedly walked up to the reporting party’s vehicle and threw marijuana into her vehicle on East 18th Avenue and North Wildcat Way.

A neighbor reportedly drove by and showed the reporting party his middle finger, then walked back and started yelling at the reporting party on North B Street.

The reporting party said their garage door is not closing probably and appears the outside was struck by something, possibly a vehicle, on East Helena Avenue.

A subject ran across the lawn in front of the Science Hall on the Central Washington University campus, took off and dropped a jacket.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on May 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

An unattended campfire was reported on West Sparks Road and Kachess Dam.

A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 66.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

No arrests were reported during this time period.

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.