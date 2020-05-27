Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on May 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A line reportedly was down over the roadway on East Seventh Avenue and North Anderson Street.

n Concrete foundation reportedly was tagged with red paint on West Railroad Avenue and South Pierce Street.

n A cream-colored dog with a camo collar reportedly was at large on East Third Street and Harris Avenue.

n A person on horseback reported that multiple ATVs tried to run them off the roadway on the Waterfall Trail off Silver Ridge Ranch Road.

n Items were reported stolen from a store on Gladmar Road.

n A woman driving a Ford F150 reportedly ran over a ladder on West First Street in Cle Elum.

n A Toyota Prius with a black window and visors reportedly was being driven at 100 mph on Lower Peoh Point Road and Pays Road.

n A non-injury collision involving a Honda Accord and a Toyota Highlander was reported on South Canyon Road.

n Subjects reportedly were throwing unknown items at a store on South Main Street.

n Someone reported that card scanners may have been placed on pumps on East Sparks Road.

n An assault was reported on Interstate 90 west bound.

n A 40 to 50 year-old woman reportedly was walking with a hammer, a flashlight and a broken heel on Lower Peoh Point Road.

n There were 19 reports of unemployment fraud in Kittitas County.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on May 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n There were no fire calls reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 28-year-old Fort Mills, South Carolina man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for resisting arrest and not having a valid operator’s license. Bail $1,000.

