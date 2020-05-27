Kittcom received the following calls on May 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A line reportedly was down over the roadway on East Seventh Avenue and North Anderson Street.
n Concrete foundation reportedly was tagged with red paint on West Railroad Avenue and South Pierce Street.
n A cream-colored dog with a camo collar reportedly was at large on East Third Street and Harris Avenue.
n A person on horseback reported that multiple ATVs tried to run them off the roadway on the Waterfall Trail off Silver Ridge Ranch Road.
n Items were reported stolen from a store on Gladmar Road.
n A woman driving a Ford F150 reportedly ran over a ladder on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A Toyota Prius with a black window and visors reportedly was being driven at 100 mph on Lower Peoh Point Road and Pays Road.
n A non-injury collision involving a Honda Accord and a Toyota Highlander was reported on South Canyon Road.
n Subjects reportedly were throwing unknown items at a store on South Main Street.
n Someone reported that card scanners may have been placed on pumps on East Sparks Road.
n An assault was reported on Interstate 90 west bound.
n A 40 to 50 year-old woman reportedly was walking with a hammer, a flashlight and a broken heel on Lower Peoh Point Road.
n There were 19 reports of unemployment fraud in Kittitas County.
Kittcom received the following calls on May 26-27 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n There were no fire calls reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 26-27 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 28-year-old Fort Mills, South Carolina man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for resisting arrest and not having a valid operator’s license. Bail $1,000.