Police

Kittcom received the following calls on May 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A dog reportedly was shot by an unknown subject on Wood Duck Road.

n A German shepherd reportedly was running in traffic on South Chestnut Street.

n Two horses reportedly were at large on Salmon la Sac Road.

n A burglary was reported on A Street in Roslyn.

n A man on Yakima River Drive reported that he received a threatening message that if he didn’t provide the subject with $1,000 in Bitcoin, the subject would release embarrassing information about him.

n Gold jewelry reportedly was stolen on Gladmar Road.

n A neighbor’s dog reportedly ate five of the reporting party’s chickens on state Route 903 in Ronald.

n A dead cat was reported in the roadway on No. 81 Road and Vantage Highway.

n A dog reportedly had its paw stuck in a fence on West 12th Avenue.

n A vehicle reportedly was rammed by another vehicle on Salmon la Sac Road.

n A tent was reported stolen on Forest Service Road 9738-130.

n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.

n A 1999 Ford Ranger was reported stolen on Ginko Avenue and Main Street in Vantage.

n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Cora Street.

n A burglary was reported at an apartment on North Yellowstone Street.

n A break-in was reported at a construction site on Riverbottom Road.

n A vehicle prowl was reported on state Route 97.

n Two men reportedly stole alcohol on East University Way.

n Someone reportedly stole a case of White Claw on West University Way.

n Two juveniles with spray cans were reported on Pearl Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on May 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A grass fire was reported on Bar 14 Road.

n A tree reportedly was on fire on South First Street in Roslyn.

n An outside fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 101.

n The right side tires of a semi reportedly were on fire on Interstate 90, mile post 89.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 33-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for possession of controlled substances and failure to appear for use of drug paraphernalia.

