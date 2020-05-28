Kittcom received the following calls on May 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A dog reportedly was shot by an unknown subject on Wood Duck Road.
n A German shepherd reportedly was running in traffic on South Chestnut Street.
n Two horses reportedly were at large on Salmon la Sac Road.
n A burglary was reported on A Street in Roslyn.
n A man on Yakima River Drive reported that he received a threatening message that if he didn’t provide the subject with $1,000 in Bitcoin, the subject would release embarrassing information about him.
n Gold jewelry reportedly was stolen on Gladmar Road.
n A neighbor’s dog reportedly ate five of the reporting party’s chickens on state Route 903 in Ronald.
n A dead cat was reported in the roadway on No. 81 Road and Vantage Highway.
n A dog reportedly had its paw stuck in a fence on West 12th Avenue.
n A vehicle reportedly was rammed by another vehicle on Salmon la Sac Road.
n A tent was reported stolen on Forest Service Road 9738-130.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.
n A 1999 Ford Ranger was reported stolen on Ginko Avenue and Main Street in Vantage.
n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Cora Street.
n A burglary was reported at an apartment on North Yellowstone Street.
n A break-in was reported at a construction site on Riverbottom Road.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on state Route 97.
n Two men reportedly stole alcohol on East University Way.
n Someone reportedly stole a case of White Claw on West University Way.
n Two juveniles with spray cans were reported on Pearl Street.
n A grass fire was reported on Bar 14 Road.
n A tree reportedly was on fire on South First Street in Roslyn.
n An outside fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 101.
n The right side tires of a semi reportedly were on fire on Interstate 90, mile post 89.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 27-28 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 33-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear for possession of controlled substances and failure to appear for use of drug paraphernalia.