Police

Kittcom received the following calls on May 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

There was a report of an ongoing problem with vehicles speeding on East Hobert Avenue and Pfenning Road.

There was a report of an ongoing problem with vehicles speeding on West 10th Avenue and North Okanogan Street.

A sheep reportedly was shot in the eye on Hunter Road.

Multiple goats were reported in the roadway on White Road and Airport Road in Cle Elum.

A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on No. 6 Road and Kittitas Highway.

A dog reportedly was locked inside a white Nissan Sentra with the window barely rolled down in a parking lot on South Water Street.

A bone reportedly was found on property on Alice Road near Cle Elum.

The door to a garage reportedly had been kicked in on Blewett Ridge Drive.

A man riding a bicycle reported that a man driving a pickup tried to run him off the roadway on Salmon la Sac Road.

A dog was reported stolen on East Helena Avenue.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on May 28-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

Smoke was reported on Dudley Road and North Thorp Highway.

An outside fire was reported on Reecer Creek Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 28-29 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 32-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and obstructing a public servant. Bail $51,000.

