Police
Kittcom received the following calls on May 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A generator and a table saw reportedly were stolen from a job site on Roan Drive and Dapple Gray Way.
Traffic reportedly had been stopped for 10 minutes at road construction on West University Way and Reecer Creek Road. There were no flaggers.
A large-package mailbox reportedly had been broken into on North Walnut Street — the key lock had been torn out. A package was possibly missing.
A person urinated in the Post Office on East Third Avenue. There has been an ongoing problem with the person.
Five inches of water reportedly were over the roadway on Weaver Road between North Thorp Highway and Cove Road.
Two packages were reported stolen from a front porch on White Fir Drive in Ronald.
A non-injury collision involving a vehicle, a house and a truck was reported on North Yew Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
Theft of services via a water system was reported on Parke Creek Road.
Trucks in the roundabout on North Dolarway Road reportedly were not moving. One truck was stopped trying to get into a truck stop.
A clerk at a gas station on West University Way reportedly threatened to assault customers.
A vehicle prowl was reported at the recreation center on Vantage Highway.
The reporting party had a complaint about roosters and hens in the city limits on West Peakview Drive.
The front passenger window of a vehicle reportedly was punched out on Vantage Highway.
A non-injury collision involving two semis was reported on state Route 97.
A bear reportedly was outside the reporting party’s front door and West Sixth Street in Cle Elum. No one was outside and the reporting party locked the doors and windows.
Glass was reported in the roadway on Game Farm Road and North Pfenning Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on May 2-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A semi’s tires reportedly were on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 67.5.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 2-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 20-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for vehicle prowling. Bail $1,500.
A 22-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree theft and making/having vehicle prowl/theft tools. No bail.
A 20-year-old Seattle man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree theft. No bail.