Police
Kittcom received the following calls on May 30-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party tried to buy items. The manager of the store was talking back at him. then pulled a knife. The manager went outside with the reporting party and said he was going to stab the reporting party on South Main Street.
The driver’s side window of a Jeep Cherokee parked on Airport Road reportedly was broken out.
The front door of a business on South Main Street reportedly was broken in.
A dog reportedly was in the roadway on East 18th Avenue and North Alder Street.
A collision was reported on Ice Water Creek near Cle Elum.
A German shepherd and a Corgi puppy reportedly were running in and out of the street on East Juniper Avenue.
A fuel pump reportedly was hit by a white pickup, which then left the scene, on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision was reported on Taneum Creek near Thorp.
The reporting party believes someone is messing with his door locks and breaking into his apartment on East Sixth Avenue.
An unknown subject reportedly keyed the side of the reporting party’s vehicle on South Water Street.
The back window of a camper van reportedly was shattered and a battery and cooler were stolen on South Alder Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on state Route 97.
A brown pug with a green collar reportedly was running around Bull Road. The dog was limping and had possibly been hit by a vehicle.
A family camping on the side of the roadway on Forest Service Road 5400 near Easton reportedly was shooting across the roadway.
A battery reportedly was stolen out of a camp trailer on West Pacific Avenue in Ronald.
The reporting advised that someone at a location on Colfax Road near Cle Elum was shooting an automatic weapon.
The reporting party stated he heard gunshots near a trail outside the Roslyn city limits.
Multiple subjects reportedly were urinating in the reporting party’s yard on Talmadge Road near Cle Elum.
An assault was reported on Prairie Lane near Cle Elum.
A black dog reportedly was in and out of the roadway on South Canyon Road.
The reporting party and a friend were hiking in the Blewett Pass area and found a cave with bones in it. They could smell the decay and there was a sock in the pile of bones.
The reporting party advised she could hear people breaking into her residence on Hanson Road. The reporting party is in the apartment in the garage and could hear someone trying to break into the garage.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on May 30-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An unattended fire was reported on the side of the roadway on state Route 903, milepost 9.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 30-31 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 28-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for eight counts of possession/delivery violation of the uniform controlled substances act. Bail $25,000.
A 29-year-old Moxee man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $25,000.
A 28-year-old Federal Way man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and a felony no contact/protection order violation. No bail.
A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for being a fugitive from justice. No bail.
A 34-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
An 18-year-old Lacey man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Released on personal recognizance.
A 40-year-old Kelso man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $100.
A 28-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment. No bail.
A 60-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/vehicle prowl and failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $200.
A 31-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree theft, failure to comply/third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to comply operating a vehicle without a valid operator’s license. Bail $700.