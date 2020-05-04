Kittcom received the following calls on May 2-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A bicycle reportedly was stolen from a carport on East Manitoba Avenue.
n A gang tag was reported on a shed on North Ruby Street.
n A man wearing boxer shorts reportedly ran out of an ambulance bay on South Chestnut Street.
n A man reportedly stole a weed spreader on East Spokane Avenue.
n A dumpster reportedly empty the day before was now full on East Sixth Avenue.
n There was a report of large protest/gathering in front of the courthouse on West Fifth Avenue where the participants were not adhering to social distancing rules, or wearing masks.
n There was a report of construction workers standing shoulder to shoulder at a site on West 15th Avenue.
n Subjects reportedly were witnessed throwing a smashing a watermelon against the wall of the reporting party’s residence on East 19th Avenue.
n A man in a silver Toyota Tacoma reportedly was shooting toward a ditch on Old Highway 10.
n The back tire and attached breaks reportedly were stolen off a red Schwinn bicycle on North Airport Road.
n Loud music and a lot of cursing was reported North Columbia Street.
n A death threat over the telephone and a ransom demand was reported on Camozzy Road.
n A Kia Sorento reportedly was struck sometime in the past two days in Ellensburg.
n A white pickup backed into a Dodge pickup on South Water Street.
n A person in Cle Elum called in reportedly asking about how to get restraining orders on all citizens in all 50 states. He requested to speak to an officer but refused to give his phone number or address.
n A collision was reported on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
n An assault was reported on state Route 97.
n A possible structure fire was reported on state Route 97.
n Water reportedly was overflowing from an agricultural ditch onto the roadway on East University Way and North Alder Street.
n A St. Bernard-type dog reportedly was wandering in and out of the roadway on Nelson Siding Road.
n A person reportedly found two firearms while cleaning out a deceased relative’s shed on North Benton Street in Kittitas.
n A stop sign was reported down on East Fourth Avenue and North Walnut Street.
n A vehicle reportedly struck a water line and then drove off on Thorp Prairie Road.
n A woman reported a dog attached her horse while she was riding on state Route 97. The horse was injured.
n Dirt bike reportedly were stirring up coal dust in the Cle Elum area.
n A gray mini van reportedly went off the roadway on Lower Peoh Point Road.
n A man reportedly was smoking inside a Ford Escort with a child inside the vehicle on North Ruby Street.
n A non-injury collision was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
n A collision involving a bicycle and a sedan was reported on South Canyon Road.
n There was a report that a small, blue and white personal aircraft almost crashed into power lines on Vantage Highway and Fairview Road. Once in cleared the line, it touched down in a driveway and took off again.
n Water was reported over the roadway on East Seventh Avenue and North Anderson Street.
n A car reportedly was driving in circles in a parking lot on North Walnut Street. It turned out to be a student driver practicing.
n A vehicle prowl was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
n A brush fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 114.
n An unattended fire was reported on Triple L Loop.
n A bark pile was reported on fire on Reecer Creek Road.
n An out of control, controlled burn was reported on Pine Duff Drive.
n A fire was reported in the gazebo north of the city pool on North Poplar Street.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 2-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 50-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $5,000.
n A 59-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for indecent exposure. Bail $1,000.
n A 39-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for hit and run unattended, third-degree driving with a suspended license, second-degree criminal trespassing and vehicle prowling. Bail $2,500.