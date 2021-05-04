Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on May 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Tools were reported stolen on South Bullfrog Road.

n Mail was reported stolen on Woods and Steele Road.

n Debris was reported in the roadway on East Mountain View Avenue.

n The reporting party found bone bones they believed to be bear or human, rib and joints, on Teanaway River Road.

n A medium-sized dog reportedly was loose on South Willow Street and East Seattle Avenue.

n A 2019 Cadillac Escalade was struck on North Main Street by a vehicle which then left the scene.

n A long, short dog reportedly was at large on Vantage Highway and Caribou Road.

n A non-injury collision was reported on East Fourth Avenue.

n The reporting party walked to a store on North Ruby Street to get groceries but now needed help getting home but did not have money for a taxi.

n An assault was reported on East Helena Avenue and North Chestnut Street.

n A non-injury collision was reported on East Capitol Avenue and South Poplar Street.

n The creek reportedly was starting to flood into the grass but not yet onto the sidewalk or street on East Manitoba Avenue and South Chestnut Street.

n A vehicle was struck in a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue.

n Locks on containers and storage sheds reportedly have been cut and trailers and trucks gone through on West University Way.

n A 2005 BMW X5 reportedly was stolen on North Nanum Street.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on May 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 3-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/unlawful possession of a firearm. Bail $5,000.

