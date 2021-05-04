Kittcom received the following calls on May 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Tools were reported stolen on South Bullfrog Road.
n Mail was reported stolen on Woods and Steele Road.
n Debris was reported in the roadway on East Mountain View Avenue.
n The reporting party found bone bones they believed to be bear or human, rib and joints, on Teanaway River Road.
n A medium-sized dog reportedly was loose on South Willow Street and East Seattle Avenue.
n A 2019 Cadillac Escalade was struck on North Main Street by a vehicle which then left the scene.
n A long, short dog reportedly was at large on Vantage Highway and Caribou Road.
n A non-injury collision was reported on East Fourth Avenue.
n The reporting party walked to a store on North Ruby Street to get groceries but now needed help getting home but did not have money for a taxi.
n An assault was reported on East Helena Avenue and North Chestnut Street.
n A non-injury collision was reported on East Capitol Avenue and South Poplar Street.
n The creek reportedly was starting to flood into the grass but not yet onto the sidewalk or street on East Manitoba Avenue and South Chestnut Street.
n A vehicle was struck in a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue.
n Locks on containers and storage sheds reportedly have been cut and trailers and trucks gone through on West University Way.
n A 2005 BMW X5 reportedly was stolen on North Nanum Street.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 3-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/unlawful possession of a firearm. Bail $5,000.