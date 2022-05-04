Police
Kittcom received the following calls on May 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Unknown subjects reportedly were breaking into vehicles at the Department of Transportation shed at Interstate 90, milepost 80.
Unknown subjects broke into a location on West Tacoma Avenue and stole a bunch of car radios.
The reporting party observed via security footage an unknown subject, approximately 6-feet tall, attempting to throw a cart through a glass window, missing and hitting a newspaper stand instead on North Ruby Street.
A contractor reportedly struck a gas line on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
The reporting party advised that almost every morning when she is driving down the road, two children who are waiting for the bus almost always run out into the road on No. 81 Road and Alpine Drive.
Someone reportedly attempted to gain entry into one of the locked boxes in the lobby which hold 10 individual boxes on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum. The lock was damaged and the skeleton key won’t work.
An unknown person reportedly threw a food item at the reporting party’s vehicle while he was traveling into town on East University Way and Brick Road.
A Mossberg 590 shotgun reportedly was stolen sometime during the past three weeks on Duffy Road.
A rooster reportedly crows every day at 5 a.m. on West Peakview Drive.
A vehicle reportedly was broken into and damaged on Salmon la Sac Road. An unknown subject left a note in the vehicle with possible suspect information.
A man reportedly was bit by a dog while mowing his yard on East Berry Road.
A line was reported across the roadway on Reecer Creek Road and Driver Lane.
There was a report of a theft of $70 of merchandise on East Fourth Avenue.
There was a report of an ongoing issue of shooting in a residential neighborhood on Mountain Home Road at Snoqualmie Pass.
A hit and run was reported on East University Way and North Alder Street.
The reporting party could hear through a baby monitor that someone was at a location on North Spar Road. Doors were opening and closing and closets could be heard rifled through. No one should have been at the location.
A railroad crossing arm malfunction was reported on West Mountain View Avenue and South Main Street.
A subject reportedly messed with the reporting party’s irrigation gate and now the reporting party’s crawl space at his residence was flooded on Fields Road.
A large, aggressive dog reportedly was roaming the neighborhood on West Hailey Court.
There was a report that a vacant residence on state Route 97 was being looted by neighbors.
The reporting party found two fake $100 bills under their windshield wiper. The reporting party threw the money away.
An assault was reported on North Airport Road.
An attempted vehicle prowl was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on May 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 3-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 30-year-old Selah man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear/operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock devise. Bail $15,000.
A 29-year-old Richland man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree theft. Bail $100.
A 43-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation/domestic violence. No bail.