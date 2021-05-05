Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on May 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A subject reportedly pried open the front door of a mini-mart on state Route 97 and took multiple package of cigars and food.

n A baby deer reportedly was in the parking lot of a grocery story on East Mountain View Avenue.

vA package reportedly was stolen from a mailbox on Lambert Road near Cle Elum.

n A man reportedly drove a vehicle into a ditch on No. 6 Road.

n A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.

n A non-injury collision was reported on North Main Street and West Fifth Avenue.

n The reporting party’s dog reportedly was bit by the neighbor’s dog on East Patrick Avenue.

n The railroad crossing on Cabin Creek Road reportedly was malfunctioning.

n A man in a white tank top and black pants reportedly was smoking marijuana outside of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

n There was a report of a bright object floating in the sky on Quail Run Lane. The reporting party believed it might be space debris.

n A customer in a drive-through on South Canyon Road reported hearing a female in distress, possibly being hurt, in the vehicle behind them.

n A black Mitsubishi reportedly was in a ditch off of Vantage Highway and Trinity Lane.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on May 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A semi reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 136.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 37-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for three counts of forgery, first-degree identity theft and second-degree theft. Bail $10,000.

n A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $100.

