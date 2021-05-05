Kittcom received the following calls on May 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A subject reportedly pried open the front door of a mini-mart on state Route 97 and took multiple package of cigars and food.
n A baby deer reportedly was in the parking lot of a grocery story on East Mountain View Avenue.
vA package reportedly was stolen from a mailbox on Lambert Road near Cle Elum.
n A man reportedly drove a vehicle into a ditch on No. 6 Road.
n A hit and run was reported on South Canyon Road.
n A non-injury collision was reported on North Main Street and West Fifth Avenue.
n The reporting party’s dog reportedly was bit by the neighbor’s dog on East Patrick Avenue.
n The railroad crossing on Cabin Creek Road reportedly was malfunctioning.
n A man in a white tank top and black pants reportedly was smoking marijuana outside of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n There was a report of a bright object floating in the sky on Quail Run Lane. The reporting party believed it might be space debris.
n A customer in a drive-through on South Canyon Road reported hearing a female in distress, possibly being hurt, in the vehicle behind them.
n A black Mitsubishi reportedly was in a ditch off of Vantage Highway and Trinity Lane.
n A semi reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 136.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 4-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 37-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for three counts of forgery, first-degree identity theft and second-degree theft. Bail $10,000.
n A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $100.