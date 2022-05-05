Kittcom received the following calls on May 4-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party could see via a security camera someone in a hoodie with the hood up and a black mask walking back and forth on their property on Wood Duck Road near Cle Elum.
A man reportedly was walking around a building, looking into windows and pulling on door handles on West Tacoma Avenue.
The reporting party has COVID and confronted a subject who did not pick up after their dog on East 18th Avenue. The subject threatened to assault the reporting party with a scooping shovel. The reporting party disclosed she has COVID.
A non-injury collision involving a Subaru Outback and Dodge Ram was reported on Kittitas Highway.
A Dodge Ram pickup reportedly was keyed on West Seventh Avenue.
The reporting party’s neighbor’s chickens and goats reportedly were causing damage to the reporting party’s property on Old Glory Lane. The neighbors are not repairing damages to the fence that their animals cause.
A woman reportedly was attempting to steal items from a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A burglary was reported on North Railroad Avenue.
Guns reportedly were stolen three years ago on Bumpy Lane.
A black cow was reported in the roadway on Look Road and Brick Mill Road.
A man reportedly was sitting on a bench yelling at teens as they walked by on North Pine Street.
A hit and run was reported on West 10th Avenue and North Cora Street.
Two teenage males in a gray Buick reportedly knocked over cones that were placed near new concrete that was poured on North Parklane Avenue and West Helena Street.
A cow and calf reportedly were in the roadway on Game Farm Road.
The reporting party was walking home on West University Way when someone driving a gray Dodge Challenger acted like they were going to hit him. They stopped, yelled something and continued on.
The reporting party returned home to find the windows of his truck and another vehicle had been busted out on Anderson Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on May 3-4 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party could see visible flames in a pasture on Rocky River Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 3-4 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 27-year-old Bellevue woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for reckless driving. Bail $1,000.