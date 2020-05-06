Kittcom received the following calls on May 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A chair reportedly was on a north entry way roof of a building on East 11th Avenue.
n A fence reportedly had been spray painted on West 11th Avenue.
n A Sega hand-held console reportedly was stolen several months ago on West 11th Avenue.
n A helicopter reportedly was spinning out of control on Kittitas Highway and South Magnolia Street.
n Honey bees reportedly were swarming around a tree on the northeast corner of Walnut Street and Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n A man reportedly was laying on the side of the railroad tracks on West Fifth Avenue and Wenas Street.
n A party of more than eight people was reported on North McIntosh Street.
n A black Lab reportedly was at large on East First Street in Cle Elum.
n The reporting party’s dog reportedly was attached by another dog on East Eighth Avenue.
n Two subjects reportedly were playing frisbee on a closed field on North Wildcat Way and East 18th Avenue.
n A dog reportedly chased a chased a truck and was hit by the truck on Umptanum Road.
n A Red Cross trailer reportedly was broken into on North Thorp Highway.
n A tree reportedly was on fire on Deer Meadow Road near Cle Elum.
n A power pole reportedly was on fire on Orchard Road and Dodge Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 5-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n No arrests were reported during this time period.