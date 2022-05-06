Police
Kittcom received the following calls on May 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A black marker was reported on a planter box on North Chestnut Street.
An unknown subject reportedly has been going into the reporting party’s yard on North Trails Edge Drive and moving items.
A non-injury collision was reported on North Pine Street and East Fourth Avenue.
A black cow was reported loose on Smithson Road and state Route 97.
A vehicle prowl was reported on West 12th Avenue.
A non-injury collision was reported on South Water Street.
An unknown subject reportedly put horse feces in the water trough and the minerals on West Seventh Avenue.
A neighbor reportedly has been harassing the reporting party by spraying smells into the air while the reporting party was standing downwind on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.
A vehicle prowl was reported on East Patrick Avenue in Kittitas.
A vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian on East Cherry Lane and South Ruby Street.
A drunk person reportedly was walking on the railroad tracks on Oakes Avenue in Cle Elum.
The reporting party cannot watch TV in his residence due to loud music coming from above on West 14th Avenue. This has been an ongoing problem.
A 6-foot, 2-inch man in a white puffer jacket, black pants and multi-colored Crocs reportedly ran out of a store on North Ruby Street with a bottle of tequila.
The reporting party heard eight gunshots or fireworks at the Umptanum Recreation Area.
A vehicle reportedly was high-centered in a ditch off of Airport Road in Cle Elum.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on May 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An outside fire was reported on Killmore Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 5-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 52-year-old Pasco man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $100.
A 37-year-old Longview woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to comply/second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. No bail.
A 37-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/violation of a protection order/domestic violence, failure to appear/fourth-degree assault/domestic violence, no-contact order violation and cyberstalking. Bail $10,200.
A 32-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn Police officers for second-degree theft, fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and obstructing a public servant. Bail $10,200.
A 50-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no-contact order violation/domestic violence. No bail.