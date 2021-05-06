Kittcom received the following calls on May 5-6 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n The reporting party had questions about people constantly honking their horns in the evening on North Water Street.
n Two stray huskies reportedly were loose on Takhoma Farm Lane.
n The reporting party advised that flaggers at the new roundabout under construction on South Canyon Road don’t know what they’re doing and almost caused several vehicles to crash.
n A package reportedly was stolen on 11th Avenue.
n Musicians practicing wind instruments reportedly were playing loudly on North Willow Street.
n The reporting party lost his 2013 Ford Escape in Ellensburg. He thinks it may have been towed, but he’s not sure. It’s unknown where he parked it downtown. He the he used it yesterday, but he’s not sure.
n Flooding was reported on Anderson Street.
n A burglary was reported on East 18th Avenue.
n A non-injury collision was reported in the Ellensburg High School parking lot.
n A man reportedly was walking down the middle of the roadway on Bender Road.
n A Kia Forte reportedly was abandoned in the middle of the roadway on Judge Ronald Road.
n The driver of a GMC truck reportedly pulled a pistol on the reporting party on Oakes Avenue in Cle Elum.
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 5-6 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.