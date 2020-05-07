Kittcom received the following calls on May 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A person reported that an elderly neighbor has been opening and slamming her front door for the past two days starting at 6 a.m. on West University Way. The neighbor has not said anything or walked outside.
n Trash and debris reportedly were left in a yard after a party on North McIntosh Street.
n Mail was reported stolen on Hidden Valley Road.
n Mail was reported stolen on Ballard Hill and Swauk Prairie.
n Mail was reported stolen on Ranch Road near Cle Elum.
n There was a report of a brown horse with a tan saddle and bridal dangling off the horse on state Route 97. No one was with the horse.
n Small rocks were reported in the roadway on state Route 10.
n A white cow reportedly was on the shoulder of the roadway eating grass on Smithson Road.
n A VW Passat reportedly had been keyed within the past two days on South Ruby Street.
n Transformers in the are of West Second Street and Pine Street in Cle Elum reportedly were blowing up.
n A building reportedly was vandalized with a food product on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
n A collision involving a pickup and a tractor was reported on Tjossem Road and South Ferguson Road.
n A man and women parked in a Subaru Forester at the boat ramp in Vantage reportedly poured wine into water bottle and had cans of beer.
n An electrical conduit reportedly fell out of a van and struck a vehicle on North Currier Street. The van did not stop and drove away at a high rate of speed.
n A man in a black shirt, black pants, and a black back pack with leather straps reportedly stole several items and ran from a store on South Water Street.
n A vehicle was reported stolen on Cleveland Street in Cle Elum.
n A house was reported on fire on South Whitman Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n No arrests were reported in this time period.