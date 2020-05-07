Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on May 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A person reported that an elderly neighbor has been opening and slamming her front door for the past two days starting at 6 a.m. on West University Way. The neighbor has not said anything or walked outside.

n Trash and debris reportedly were left in a yard after a party on North McIntosh Street.

n Mail was reported stolen on Hidden Valley Road.

n Mail was reported stolen on Ballard Hill and Swauk Prairie.

n Mail was reported stolen on Ranch Road near Cle Elum.

n There was a report of a brown horse with a tan saddle and bridal dangling off the horse on state Route 97. No one was with the horse.

n Small rocks were reported in the roadway on state Route 10.

n A white cow reportedly was on the shoulder of the roadway eating grass on Smithson Road.

n A VW Passat reportedly had been keyed within the past two days on South Ruby Street.

n Transformers in the are of West Second Street and Pine Street in Cle Elum reportedly were blowing up.

n A building reportedly was vandalized with a food product on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

n A collision involving a pickup and a tractor was reported on Tjossem Road and South Ferguson Road.

n A man and women parked in a Subaru Forester at the boat ramp in Vantage reportedly poured wine into water bottle and had cans of beer.

n An electrical conduit reportedly fell out of a van and struck a vehicle on North Currier Street. The van did not stop and drove away at a high rate of speed.

n A man in a black shirt, black pants, and a black back pack with leather straps reportedly stole several items and ran from a store on South Water Street.

n A vehicle was reported stolen on Cleveland Street in Cle Elum.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on May 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A house was reported on fire on South Whitman Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n No arrests were reported in this time period.

