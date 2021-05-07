Kittcom received the following calls on May 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A Dodge Ram reportedly was in a roll-over collision on East Sanders Road and North Alder Street.
A red calf reportedly was in the roadway on Manastash Road.
Water reportedly was pouring out of the sidewalk and flooding the roadway on East Capitol Avenue and South Sampson Street.
A brindle pitbull reportedly was loose on West 15th Avenue.
Water reportedly was flooding over the roadway in the area of the Armory on East Seventh Avenue.
An assault was reported on North Pearl Street.
A red boxer and a Pomeranian reportedly were on the reporting party’s driveway on Lester Road, then left northbound on Lester 20 minutes ago. They were not aggressive but the reporting party was worried they may get hit or that they might be hungry.
Two thefts were reported at a store on North Ruby Street.
The reporting party called Kittcom and wanted to know if he could legally carry a machete in a sheath on his belt around town.
A man in a blue shirt reportedly was walking southbound on South Canyon Road with a machete.
The railroad crossing arms at Railroad Street in Easton reportedly were malfunctioning.
A hit and run was reported on North Chestnut Street.
A small wiener dog reported jumped out of a semi truck at a gas station on Gladmar Road. The reporting party requested assistance in finding the dog.
Water reportedly was spraying 20 feet into the air on East Fifth Avenue and North Chestnut Street. It was not from a sprinkler.
Kittcom received the following calls on May 6-7 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An eight-foot bonfire was reported on Tamarack Lane near Ronald.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 6-7 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for felony failure to register as a sex offender. No bail.