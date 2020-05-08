Kittcom received the following calls on May 7-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A three-vehicle collision was reported on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
A dead rodent was reported in the middle of the roadway on East Seventh Avenue and North Sprague Street.
A man reportedly was seen stealing mail on South Main Street. He was driving a gray Scion with duct tape all over the back bumper.
Flooding was reported on North Brook Lane.
A Volvo semi reportedly ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle on Brick Mill Road and Wilson Creek.
Graffiti was reported on the walking trail on East Helena Avenue.
The reporting party’s dog reportedly was attacked by two dogs on West Creeksedge Road.
A person called in asking about the age regulations for Kratom. A Cle Elum store reportedly was refusing to sell it to anyone under the age of 21.
A burglary was reported on Elmview Road.
An assault was reported on East Seattle Avenue.
Multiple vehicles containing juveniles reportedly were driving in the Reed Park area.
A man on a bicycle reportedly was yelling at people when they walked past him on East Mountain View Avenue.
Two children reportedly were making faces and hand gestures toward the reporting party while she was doing dishes inside her home on North Stonebridge Street. It was unknown what the children were saying.
Subjects reportedly were shooting with a backstop on Beacon Ride Road. The reporting party could hear bullets going past him while he was hiking.
Two dogs reportedly had been inside a van for the past 30 minutes on South Water Street.
A woman reportedly called asking if it was OK for her kids to play in the yard. She received a voice mail saying her kids were playing too loud.
Juveniles reportedly were throwing rocks into the reporting party’s yard on Sacajewea Court.
A loud explosion and buff of blue smoke was reported on Sisters Road near Thorp.
There was a report of loud music and juveniles playing in the park on East Fifth Avenue.
A man reportedly was in a parking lot of a store on East University Way swinging a stick around.
A woman was walking with her husband near Craig’s Hill and reportedly was almost hit by four different vehicles. She advised that multiple vehicles with juveniles are in the park driving at a high rate of speed.
A red cow reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on Hanson Road.
A smoke investigation was reported on Lake Cle Elum Dam Road.
A smoke investigation was reported on Hayward Road.
An outside fire was reported on Umptanum Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 7-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported in this time period.