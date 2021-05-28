Kittcom received the following calls on May 27-28 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
The reporting party lost her wedding ring somewhere in Ellensburg while walking home Thursday night.
The tires on a vehicle reportedly were slashed while parked at Miller Bear Trail Head.
A subject reportedly was found sleeping in a kitchen on South Canyon Road.
An assault was reported on North Pacific Street.
A jet ski reportedly was left in the water at the Wanapum Boat Launch.
A totaled Honda reportedly was in a ditch off Badger Pocket Road and Sorenson Road. No one was in the vehicle.
A subject reportedly drove away with a nozzle in their vehicle on South Canyon Road. The driver noticed the nozzle came off, put it in the bushes and drove off.
A rattlesnake was reported in a kitchen on Hope Drive in Vantage.
A dump trailer reportedly was stolen from a property on West Pacific Avenue in Ronald.
The reporting party’s husband returned from work and one of their horses was out of the gate, the gate was open and the chicken coop was open on Robbins Road.
A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on South Water Street.
A man reportedly came to the Kittitas County Corrections Center to turn himself in on a warrant that the jail normally would not accept. The jail agreed to take him but the man changed his mind and left.
A non-injury collision was reported on East 18th Avenue.
Multiple vehicles reportedly were in Reed Park. The subjects were yelling and driving erratically.
A woman reportedly stole a chart full of groceries from a store on North Ruby Street. The woman was still in the parking lot.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 22-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 34-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/residential burglary. Bail $15,000.
A 42-year-old Redmond man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/fourth-degree assault. Bail $50,000.
A 47-year-old Anaconda, Montana man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for probation violation/first-degree negligent driving. Bail $5,100.
A 47-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.