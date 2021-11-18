Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A vehicle reportedly struck a fence and then left the scene on Tyler Road.

An exposed wire to a building on East Fourth Avenue reportedly was arching and sparking.

An exit sign reportedly was damaged and four evacuation maps missing in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

Fifty bales of hay were reported in the roadway on South Main Street in Kittitas.

A non-injury collision involving a truck and an S10 Blazer was reported on West University Way.

A red Scion reportedly was egged in a parking lot on the Central Washington University campus.

Egg was reported on the ceiling in a building on East 11th Avenue.

A non-injury collision involving a VW Golf and a Subaru was reported on Pearl Street.

The reporting party could see a light from her residence, a third of the way down Peoh Point from the rock face. It appeared to be a flashlight the reporting party was concerned it could be a hunter.

Homeless subjects reportedly were flying drones over the reporting party’s residence on Lauderdale Lane. The subjects are staying in tents at the junction of state Route 970 and state Route 97.

Two men wearing large puffy jackets and full masks reportedly walked into a story on North Ruby Street.

A woman on social media reportedly told the reporting party on East Brighton Loop she would out in inappropriate photos of him to his friends if he did not send her money.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 13-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

A structure fire was reported on East Helena Avenue.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 13-15. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

A 45-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for three counts of third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant, first-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest. Bail $20,000.

