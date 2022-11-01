Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 31-Nov. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A dog was reported at large on North Bluegrass Lane.
Two huskies reportedly were running loose on North Water Street.
A FitBit watch was reported stolen from a second-floor bathroom of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A person reportedly did not return a paint sprayer after renting it on an expired credit card on West Davis Street in Cle Elum.
A motor vehicle collision was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 54.
A non-injury collision was reported on South Main Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on Interstate 82, milepost 4.
A soap dispenser and trash can reportedly were taken off the wall in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A theft was reported on North Ruby Street. The south doors of the building, south on Sprague Street and then left near the church.
The reporting party on North Anderson Street thought it suspicious that a man ran through their front yard to the backyard toward Sampson Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 31-Nov. 1 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A semi-truck reportedly was on fire in the median on Interstate 82, milepost 5.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 31-Nov. 1 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for unlawful possession of a firearm, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, two counts of operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, two counts of first-degree driving with a suspended license, use/possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and resisting arrest. Bail $6,500.
A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree theft, failure to appear/criminal trespassing and failure to appear/third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $20,000.
