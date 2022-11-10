Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A 2001 Ford Ranger with a lumbar rack and toolbox mounted on the driver’s side was reported stolen on Thorp Highway.
A husky reportedly was at large on Ringer Loop and Canyon Road.
A subject reportedly was stopped while trying to break into a location on Hemlock Drive.
An unattended herd of cows was reported in the roadway on Naneum Road and Thomas Road.
Work gear and tools were reported stolen on East Craig Avenue.
A vehicle was reported in a ditch on East Helena Avenue.
A hit and run was reported on North Alder Street and East University Way.
Burn marks on a carpet from subjects riding motorized vehicles inside were reported on North Chestnut Street.
Engraved marks were reported on the second floor near the elevators on North Chestnut Street.
A red and white Honda 250L dual sport motorcycle was reported stolen on East Ninth Avenue and North Chestnut Street.
Water was reported on the roadway on East University Way.
Someone reportedly scratched the window of the reporting party’s vehicle on Garfield Avenue in Cle Elum.
A Ford F150 reportedly backed into an Acura on East Fourth Avenue.
A counterfeit $50 bill was reported on West University Way.
A bag reportedly was stolen from a Nissan Altima on South Water Street.
The reporting party was driving on Dolarway Road when a tall man dressed in all black rolled a tire in front of her vehicle. There was no damage to the vehicle. It was unknown if intentional or not.
A burglary was reported on East Stanford Avenue.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
No fire calls were reported during this time period.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 9-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 25-year-old Moses Lake man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
