Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n There was a third-party report that a husky running at large had killed a lamb on East 14th Avenue.

n The reporting party believed she observed a subject siphoning gas from other vehicles on Wenas Street.

n A 2005 Chevy truck reportedly was stolen on South Canyon Road. The reporting party said it was a junk tire truck that would not make it more than five miles from the store.

n Thirty pallets reportedly were stolen from the back of a business on Washington Avenue. Checks were missing.

n One vehicle reportedly rear-ended another vehicle on North Main Street and West University Way.

n A residential burglary was reported on North Ridgeview Lane.

n An attempted burglary was reported at an apartment on North Ruby Street.

n A woman reportedly was standing on the side of a building screaming and cussing on East Fourth Avenue.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

No fire calls were reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 9-10. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 23-year-old Wapato man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/possession of a stolen vehicle, forgery, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $5,000.

n A 34-year-old Federal Way man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/first-degree robbery, third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree possession of stolen property. Bail $60,000.

n A 69-year-old Sea Tac woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless driving. Bail $2,000.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.