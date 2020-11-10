Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n There was a report of someone rattling doorknobs at a residence on East Hobert Avenue and then running away when the house lights were turned on.

n Thirteen to 15 feral cats reportedly were living on property on East First Street in Cle Elum and getting into the garbage.

n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Manitoba Avenue and North Main Street.

n Someone broke into a washing machine cash box on Glen Drive.

n A Chrysler 300 parked on Broadway Street in Cle Elum reportedly was damaged. The tires were slashed and there were burn marks.

n A subject reportedly attempted to buy two 24-ounce cans of beer at a store on state Route 97. He became confrontational and put one back, but may have stuck the other in his coat and walked out.

n A medium-size white dog was reported in the roadway on Wilson Creek Road.

n An assault was reported on Reecer Creek Road.

n A Honda Civic on North Walnut Street reportedly was keyed.

n A 70-pound gray shepherd/husky mix reportedly was running loose on North Walnut Street.

n Two horses reportedly were loose on Stone Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Neighbors reportedly were burning in close proximity to their RV in their backyard on Pit Way in Easton.

n A tree reportedly was on fire behind a residence on Orchard Road.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 9-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 55-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

