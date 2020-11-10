Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n There was a report of someone rattling doorknobs at a residence on East Hobert Avenue and then running away when the house lights were turned on.
n Thirteen to 15 feral cats reportedly were living on property on East First Street in Cle Elum and getting into the garbage.
n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Manitoba Avenue and North Main Street.
n Someone broke into a washing machine cash box on Glen Drive.
n A Chrysler 300 parked on Broadway Street in Cle Elum reportedly was damaged. The tires were slashed and there were burn marks.
n A subject reportedly attempted to buy two 24-ounce cans of beer at a store on state Route 97. He became confrontational and put one back, but may have stuck the other in his coat and walked out.
n A medium-size white dog was reported in the roadway on Wilson Creek Road.
n An assault was reported on Reecer Creek Road.
n A Honda Civic on North Walnut Street reportedly was keyed.
n A 70-pound gray shepherd/husky mix reportedly was running loose on North Walnut Street.
n Two horses reportedly were loose on Stone Road.
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 9-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Neighbors reportedly were burning in close proximity to their RV in their backyard on Pit Way in Easton.
n A tree reportedly was on fire behind a residence on Orchard Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 9-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 55-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.