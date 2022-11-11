Subscribe
Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A truck was reported stolen on East 28th Avenue and Gail Road.
A Dewalt leaf blower and a hedge trimmer were reported stolen on East Umptanum Road.
Batteries and keys to a vehicle were reported stolen on North Hibbs Road.
A bicycle was reported stolen on East 18th Avenue.
Two dogs reportedly were running in and out of traffic on West University Way.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
An unknown subject reportedly broke into a toilet paper dispenser in a bathroom of a building on North Chestnut Street.
A backpack leaf blower reportedly was stolen out of a trailer on East Capitol Avenue within the past two weeks. The reporting party found an ad for it on Craigslist.
A gray cat with white legs and a white belly reportedly was in the reporting party’s garage on East Hobert Avenue.
A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported on North Pacific Street and West Fifth Avenue.
A large bag of dog food was reported in the roadway on South Canyon Road.
A loud bang was reported coming from a residence on East 19th Avenue.
A dead deer was reported on the north side of the roadway on Clerf Road.
Fire
Smoke and flames were reported in the area of Interstate 90, milepost 109.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.
