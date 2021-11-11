Nov. 11 blotter: Pants below bottom Nov 11, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n Six horses reportedly were in the roadway on Hungry Junction Road and Reecer Creek Road. n A bald man in his 50s in a brown sweatshirt reportedly was walking on the north side for East University Way and North Chestnut Street with his pants hanging below his bottom.n A subject reportedly was being hostile after a hit and run collision on East Fourth Avenue and North Pearl Street.n A bicycle was reported stolen on North Airport Road.n An assault was reported at Alder Street Park.n Mail reportedly was found on the roadside on Game Farm Road.n A hit and run was reported in a parking lot on South Water Street.n Graffiti was reported on wood shelves in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.n While shopping in the meat department of a store on South Water Street a subject reportedly threatened the reporting party’s husband and told him to go outside and fight him.n A black Lab reportedly was in the roadway on Westside Road.n The reporting party was being blackmailed over indecent photos on East Helena Avenue. n An assault was reported on North B Street.n A vehicle reportedly was driving in the wrong lane on South Thorp Highway, almost striking another vehicle.n Profanity reportedly was spray painted on a bench on North Wildcat Way.n A bottle of Gray Goose reportedly was stolen on North Ruby Street.n Two dogs reportedly were barking and jumping on the reporting party’s vehicle on South Chestnut Street. The reporting party was afraid to get out of the vehicle.FireKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 10-11 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A brush pile fire was reported on Thorp Cemetery Road.n An outside fire was reported on Kokanee Loop near Cle Elum.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 10-11 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):No arrest reports were received for this time period. 