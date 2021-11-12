Nov. 12 blotter: Abandoned farm animals Nov 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):An older pickup reportedly went into a ditch off of Canyon Road. Construction work at a new residence reportedly was tracking dirt and mud on sidewalks on East Sanders Road and North Alder Street.There was a third-party report of abandoned farm animals on Lewis Lane. There were some dead piglets.Mail theft was reported on Book Lane near Cle Elum.A black cow was reported in the roadway on No. 81 Road.A small deer reportedly was in and out of the roadway on West Mountain View Avenue and South Industrial Way.A shop reportedly was broken into on Berry Road.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Sixth Avenue and North Sprague Street.A vehicle prowl was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.A burglary was reported on North Chestnut Street. A vehicle reportedly drove off the roadway into a ditch off of Lower Peoh Point Road.A brown 2005 Mini Cooper with black stripes was reported stolen on Berry Road.A purse reportedly was stolen from a 2013 Ford Escape on West Dolarway Road.A tree reportedly was across the roadway on South Alder Street and East Capitol Avenue.FireKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 11-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):No fire calls were reported during this time period.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 11-12. (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 37-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for five counts of possession/delivery violation uniform controlled substances act. No bail.A 40-year-old Tieton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for first-degree identity theft. Bail $5,000.A 27-year-old Sunnyside woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for no contact/domestic violence and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. No bail. 