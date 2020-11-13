Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Dolarway Road and West University Way.
Someone reportedly dumped trash and boxes in an alley off of West Third Avenue.
A German shepherd and a black Lab reportedly killed the reporting party’s chickens on East Fourth Street in Cle Elum.
A truck and trailer reportedly slid off the roadway on North Pacific Crest Trail near Easton.
A 20 to 30-year-old male with brown hair wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans reportedly was staggering down the sidewalk and then lying in the sidewalk on South Pine Street.
Mail reportedly was found in a ditch off of Brick Mill Road. It had been opened and contents removed.
A woman reportedly fired a handgun out the window of a vehicle on Circle Ross Road. It was unknown what she was shooting at.
A black cow reportedly was in the roadway on Robbins Road and Reecer Creek.
An assault was reported on East First Avenue.
An assault was reported on East Second Street and Yakima Avenue in Cle Elum.
A male, who had been drinking, was banging on the door and attempting to get into a residence on North Cobblefield Street.
Two male subjects reportedly were stumbling in and out of the roadway on Sanders Road and Look Road.
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A fire pit reportedly had been left unattended on Umptanum Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 12-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
No arrests were reported during this time period.