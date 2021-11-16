Nov. 16 blotter: Many reports of downed trees Nov 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A vehicle was reported in a ditch under the milepost 54 overpass on Interstate 90. n A hit and run was reported on a Central Washington University parking lot.n A bicycle was reported stolen on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.n A woman reportedly was attempting to break into a residence on Kittitas Highway.n Vehicles reportedly did brodys and ripped up the grass on a practice field on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.n A fence reportedly was tagged with graffiti on West Sixth Avenue.n A man who looked to be disoriented reportedly was walking in front of traffic on South Industrial Way.n A tree reportedly was down blocking the roadway on North Wildcat Way and East 11th Avenue.n A tree reportedly was blocking both lanes of the roadway on East Manitoba Avenue.n Three men, ages 18 to 20, reportedly were smoking marijuana in a parking lot on North Alder Street.n A tree reportedly was completely blocking Tjossem Road east of Berry Road.n A tree reportedly came down in front of the reporting party on Canyon Road. The reporting party was able to pull most of it off the road, but part of the trunk was still over the fog line.n A tree reportedly fell on North Lewis Street in Kittitas.n A tree reportedly was blocking Riverbottom Road, milepost 2.5.n Signage for a four-way stop was requested for the South Canyon Road and Interstate 90 due to a power outage. n A dead poplar tree reportedly was knocked over by the wind, took out the guardrail and was blocking both lanes of travel on Bullfrog Road, milepost .5.n An item reportedly was stolen from a porch on Tony Circle in Kittitas.n A tree was reported on a power line on Wapiti Drive near Cle Elum.n A burglary was reported on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.n A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Third Avenue and North Chestnut Street.n A tree reportedly was leaning against a power line on state Route 903 in Ronald.n A tree reportedly fell on a house causing roof damage on Liberty Road.n Subjects reportedly were throwing items at a vehicle in a parking lot on East 15th Avenue.n An assault was reported on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.n A man reportedly was sleeping in a restaurant on South Canyon Road. The man was told he cannot sleep at the location but he keeps falling asleep.FireKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 15-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):n A smoke investigation was reportedly possibly from Millpond Mobile Estates off of Berry Road and Tjossem Road.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 15-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):n A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.n A 25-year-old Everett man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree burglary/malicious mischief. No bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trees Road Highway Transports Motor Vehicle Milepost Ellensburg Police Officer Vehicle Lane Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRemains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsMajor push expected this weekend in search for missing Seattle firefighterSeattle Fire Chief found after 13 day searchDaily Record switching to all-mail deliveryCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Search continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostMercer Creek project within Ellensburg city limits combines flood mitigation with habitat restoration.Nov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg residentNov. 15 blotter: Man standing and staring Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter