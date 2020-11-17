Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

vAll the mailboxes on Dennis Street reportedly were open.

n A GPS unit reportedly was stolen from a John Deere tractor on Carroll Road.

n A van reportedly was stolen on East Third Avenue and North Ruby Street.

n An assault was reported on West Fifth Avenue.

n A hit and run was reported on state Route 97.

n A non-injury collision was reported on North Parklane Avenue.

n A brown horse with a green blanket reportedly was standing on the side of the roadway on Tjossem Road and Denmark Road.

n A red Honda reportedly backed into a white Toyota Tundra on North Main Street.

n A Chevy Silverado reportedly backed into a guardrail on state Route 903.

n A prowler was reported on South Ruby Street.

n A vehicle reportedly was stuck in a ditch off of Sanders Road.

n A Ford Focus left warming up on South Pearl Street reportedly was taken.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

There were no fire calls reported during this time period.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for four courts of third-degree assault. No bail.

n A 44-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

n A 18-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by unlawful possession of a firearm and weapons capable of bodily harm. No bail.

n An 18-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. No bail.

