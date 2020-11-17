Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
vAll the mailboxes on Dennis Street reportedly were open.
n A GPS unit reportedly was stolen from a John Deere tractor on Carroll Road.
n A van reportedly was stolen on East Third Avenue and North Ruby Street.
n An assault was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
n A hit and run was reported on state Route 97.
n A non-injury collision was reported on North Parklane Avenue.
n A brown horse with a green blanket reportedly was standing on the side of the roadway on Tjossem Road and Denmark Road.
n A red Honda reportedly backed into a white Toyota Tundra on North Main Street.
n A Chevy Silverado reportedly backed into a guardrail on state Route 903.
n A prowler was reported on South Ruby Street.
n A vehicle reportedly was stuck in a ditch off of Sanders Road.
n A Ford Focus left warming up on South Pearl Street reportedly was taken.
There were no fire calls reported during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for four courts of third-degree assault. No bail.
n A 44-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 18-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by unlawful possession of a firearm and weapons capable of bodily harm. No bail.
n An 18-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. No bail.