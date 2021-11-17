Nov. 18 blotter: Herd of elk on road Nov 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PoliceKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):Powerless were reported down over the roadway on White Fir Drive. A large elk herd reportedly was crossing the roadway on Vantage Highway and Parke Creek Road.There was a report of trespassing and vandalism on North Cobblefield Street.Two checks were reported stolen from a mailbox on Quail Run Lane.An assault was reported on West 14th Avenue.A trailer window was reported broken on West Sixth Avenue.An electric scooter was reported stolen on North Ruby Street.Food reportedly was stolen from a store on North Ruby Street.A hit and run was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.The reporting party arrived at their cabin on Lake Cabins Road to find one man and one woman inside the cabin. The reporting party believes they gained entry by breaking a window.The reporting party said his neighbor placed tree branches in his ditch on Patrick Mine Road in Ronald. He just wanted it documented.A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on East Bender Road and North Airport Road. Mailboxes reportedly were hit by a vehicle on Radiant View Drive.A bicycle was reported stolen on North Willow Street.A woman reportedly was refusing to leave a location on South Canyon Road.FireKittcom received the following calls on Nov. 16-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):The reporting party woke up to a smoke alarm and there was smoke in the residence on Pine Glen Drive in Cle Elum.ArrestsThe following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 16-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):A 34-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault. No bail.A 36-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of a domestic violence protection order. No bail.A 37-year-old Roslyn man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.A 31-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and third-degree driving with a suspended license (no bail) and first-degree criminal trespass (bail $3,100).A woman (age and home town not listed) was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts of third-degree assault, second-degree criminal trespass and obstructing a public servant. No bail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Crime Criminal Law Police Ellensburg Police Assault Bail Cle Elum Herd Burglary Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. 