Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n A disgruntled customer refusing to wear a mask reportedly was refusing to leave a store on state Route 906.
n A Toyota reportedly was upside down in a field off of Kaynor Road.
n Jewelry and a handgun were reported stolen on East Sixth Avenue.
n A red Frieghtliner reportedly hit a guardrail on Berry Road and Tjossem Road.
n A neighbor reportedly was keeping chickens in deplorable conditions on North Yakima Avenue in Cle Elum.
n A friendly looking tan cattle dog with a white face reportedly was running around on West 11th Avenue and North B Street.
n An orchard ladder was reported in the roadway on East Mountain View Avenue.
n A pitbull reportedly nipped at the reporting party on North Pierce Street.
n A Toyota Camry reportedly was in a ditch off of Upper Badger Pocket Road.
n A man in a black vest reportedly was refusing to wear a mask in the dining area of a business on North Chestnut Street.
n A man, who could barely stand up, reportedly was walking in and out of traffic on West Sixth Avenue and North Water Street.
n The reporting party opened the door and there was a male with a mask on the front porch possibly touching himself on North Chestnut Street.
n An assault was reported on state Route 97.
n A blue Chrysler 200 reportedly struck a deer on Lower Peoh Point Road.
n Someone reportedly was burning yard waste in a backyard on West Seventh Avenue and North Okanogan Street.
n The reporting party said the sky was bright orange and could see flames and smoke in the trees off of Dakota Heights Drive.
n A room was full of smoke from an unknown source in a structure on Cleveland Street in Cle Elum.
n An outside fire was reported on Brick Mill Road. Unknown if it was controlled.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 36-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for violation no contact order/domestic violence. No bail.
n A 31-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.