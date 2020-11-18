Support Local Journalism


Police

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n A disgruntled customer refusing to wear a mask reportedly was refusing to leave a store on state Route 906.

n A Toyota reportedly was upside down in a field off of Kaynor Road.

n Jewelry and a handgun were reported stolen on East Sixth Avenue.

n A red Frieghtliner reportedly hit a guardrail on Berry Road and Tjossem Road.

n A neighbor reportedly was keeping chickens in deplorable conditions on North Yakima Avenue in Cle Elum.

n A friendly looking tan cattle dog with a white face reportedly was running around on West 11th Avenue and North B Street.

n An orchard ladder was reported in the roadway on East Mountain View Avenue.

n A pitbull reportedly nipped at the reporting party on North Pierce Street.

n A Toyota Camry reportedly was in a ditch off of Upper Badger Pocket Road.

n A man in a black vest reportedly was refusing to wear a mask in the dining area of a business on North Chestnut Street.

n A man, who could barely stand up, reportedly was walking in and out of traffic on West Sixth Avenue and North Water Street.

n The reporting party opened the door and there was a male with a mask on the front porch possibly touching himself on North Chestnut Street.

n An assault was reported on state Route 97.

n A blue Chrysler 200 reportedly struck a deer on Lower Peoh Point Road.

Fire

Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 17-18 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):

n Someone reportedly was burning yard waste in a backyard on West Seventh Avenue and North Okanogan Street.

n The reporting party said the sky was bright orange and could see flames and smoke in the trees off of Dakota Heights Drive.

n A room was full of smoke from an unknown source in a structure on Cleveland Street in Cle Elum.

n An outside fire was reported on Brick Mill Road. Unknown if it was controlled.

Arrests

The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 17-18 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):

n A 36-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for violation no contact order/domestic violence. No bail.

n A 31-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.

